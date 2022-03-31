Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

KE stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $509.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1,326.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 349,990 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 138,236 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 88,425 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

