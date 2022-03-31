Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
KE stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $509.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.45.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.61%.
About Kimball Electronics (Get Rating)
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
