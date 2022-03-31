Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of KIM opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

