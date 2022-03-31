Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 4,260 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 73,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 37,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

AAPL opened at $177.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average of $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

