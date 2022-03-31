Kingfisher’s (KGF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KGF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 295 ($3.86) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.10) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.65) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 353.83 ($4.63).

Kingfisher stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 262.70 ($3.44). 2,807,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 299.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.10).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

