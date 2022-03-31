Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 6,060,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,840. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

