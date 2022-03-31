Kinnate Biopharma Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of KNTE opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.81. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03).

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

