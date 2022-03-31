Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of KNTE stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,214. The stock has a market cap of $496.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $32.79.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 226,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,635. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after buying an additional 781,620 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 521.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 79,349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth $173,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

