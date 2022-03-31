KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,793,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $373.49. 1,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,747. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

