Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) COO Sells $1,062,301.87 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:KN opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,552 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knowles by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Knowles by 2,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

