KONE Oyj Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KONE Oyj in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONE Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.77.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.7306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.