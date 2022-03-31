Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE PHG opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

