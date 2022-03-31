Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.
NYSE PHG opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $61.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
