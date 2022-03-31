Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.75.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $7,803,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.