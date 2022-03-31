Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Raised to $6.50

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $6.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of KOS traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,054,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 590,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 391,460 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after buying an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 251,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

