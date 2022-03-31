Krilogy Financial LLC Buys New Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 58.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

NYSE RACE traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.37. 8,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.36 and its 200-day moving average is $233.41. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

