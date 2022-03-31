Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,998. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.