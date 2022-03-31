Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,508,408. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $234.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

