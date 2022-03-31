Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,453,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000.

VB traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,400. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.40.

