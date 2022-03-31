Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Visa by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

NYSE V traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $225.40. 197,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,426,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.31. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

