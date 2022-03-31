Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE KUKE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,608. The company has a market cap of $112.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of -0.34. Kuke Music has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KUKE. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

