Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KURA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

