Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up to $40.31

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.31, but opened at $42.50. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 2,949 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 95,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $3,675,885.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

