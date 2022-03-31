Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,449. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $248.95 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.30 and its 200 day moving average is $282.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LH. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

