Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 961,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIFZF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIFZF traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

