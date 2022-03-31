Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:LW opened at $59.72 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,026 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $158,009,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $93,650,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lamb Weston by 461.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

