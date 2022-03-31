Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($9.96) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.23) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 690.43 ($9.04).

LRE stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 432 ($5.66). 1,657,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,836. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.49) and a one year high of GBX 725 ($9.50). The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 464.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 515.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.79%.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.54), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($566,542.14). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,497.46).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

