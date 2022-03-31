Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LCSHF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 815 ($10.68) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.35) to GBX 781 ($10.23) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.87.

OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $$5.17 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Lancashire has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

