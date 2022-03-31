Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

LSCC opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $254,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $99,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,380 shares of company stock worth $20,772,526 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

