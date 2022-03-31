LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70. LCNB has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $204.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.78.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

