Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Announces Earnings Results

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leafly updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Leafly stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,802. Leafly has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.58.
About Leafly
