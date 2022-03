Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Announces Earnings Results

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leafly updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Leafly stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,802. Leafly has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

