Lear (NYSE:LEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $145.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13. Lear has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lear by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

