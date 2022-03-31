Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 334 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

