LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

LMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

