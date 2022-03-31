Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Up 7%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $28.90. 9,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,988,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $60,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

