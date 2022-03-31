LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA raised LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LG Display has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 110.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 600,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 739.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 290,419 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after buying an additional 262,672 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

