Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Trading 8.5% Higher

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.28. 15,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,172,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (NYSE:LICY)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.