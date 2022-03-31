Liberum Capital Upgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to “Buy”

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $3,830.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAUKF. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3,075.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,328.75.

Shares of AAUKF stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $55.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

