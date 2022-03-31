Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

