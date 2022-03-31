Lightning Bitcoin Trading Down 16.4% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $155,743.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00275464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001471 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001371 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.