Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightning eMotors updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 622,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth $268,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

