Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $141.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $82.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $543.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -59.92.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

