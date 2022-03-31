Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $141.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $82.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $543.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.81 million to $546.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $722.71 million, with estimates ranging from $675.70 million to $756.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million.
NYSE:LSPD opened at $31.16 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -59.92.
Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
