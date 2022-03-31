Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $114.30 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

