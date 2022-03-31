Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,569.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.62. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $130.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY?

