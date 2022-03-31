Lincoln National Corp Has $206,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.