Lincoln National Corp Makes New $222,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 504 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after buying an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 122.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

NYSE MLM opened at $390.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.