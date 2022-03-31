Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
