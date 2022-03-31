Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) versus Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Financial Contrast

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Live Current Media has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -2.73% -2.45% Exela Technologies -12.20% N/A -13.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A $230,000.00 $0.01 28.53 Exela Technologies $1.17 billion 0.14 -$142.39 million ($1.58) -0.27

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Live Current Media and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.28, indicating a potential upside of 198.46%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats Live Current Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media (Get Rating)

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About Exela Technologies (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

