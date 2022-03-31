LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21.

LiveWorld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals and healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

