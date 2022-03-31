Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 1,418 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 59.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,763 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

