Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires Shares of 129,586 United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 57.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

