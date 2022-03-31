Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Canon by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Canon by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAJ shares. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canon (Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

